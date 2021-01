epa08873102 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) prior to post-Brexit trade deal talks, in Brussels, Belgium, 09 December 2020. A negotiations phase of eleven months that started on 31 January 2020 following the UK's exit from the EU ends on 31 December 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL