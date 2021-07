epa09239209 Greek military aircraft F-16 take part in 'Decisive Strike 21' military exercise in the military camp at the Training Support Centre Krivolak, near Negotino, North Macedonia, 31 May 2021. The 'Decisive Strike 21' exercise is a part of the big NATO exercise with several international participants at the Training Support Centre (TSC) Krivolak. Around 1500 members of the armed forces from the following four countries will take part in the exercise: Republic of North Macedonia land forces, the United States of America with 300 soldiers, and special forces from Bulgaria and Greece. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI