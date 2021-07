epa00871510 (FILES) A file photograph shows an Ukrainian made Antonov-74 above Kiev's Antonov aircraft factory on 09 June 2006. An Iranian military plane crashed Monday 27 November 2006 at Teheran's Mehrabad airport killing all 38 people on board the, Khabar news network reported. The Russian Antonov-74 plane belonging to the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards was on its way from Teheran to Shiraz in southern Iran but crashed immediately after takeoff, the report said. Khabar said 32 passengers, mainly officers and six crew members were on board the plane and all were killed. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO