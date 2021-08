Un avocat congolez rezident în România acuză Wizz Air că nu i-a permis îmbarcarea pe motiv că nu avea viză. Ambasada Spaniei: Nu avea nevoie de viză

epa03926508 Passengers of Wizz Air step from the aircraft, the first carrier to operate from Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport, in Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 October 2013. The Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport is planned to be the world's largest passenger and cargo hub, with five runways, four terminal buildings and capacity for 160 million passengers and 12 million tons of cargo per year. EPA/ALI HAIDER