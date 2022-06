epa07857430 Bernard Kinsey (C) speaks to the media about The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection during a media preview at the African American Museum in Dallas, Texas, USA, 20 September 2019. Considered one of the most comprehensive surveys of African-American history and culture outside the Smithsonian Institution, the exhibition will feature over 150 of the shared treasures amassed by Shirley and Bernard Kinsey during their five decades of marriage. The exhibit celebrates the achievements and contributions of black Americans from 1595 to present times. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH