Le ruban, Police Nationale - Zone Interdite, in the background. Deborah Krey and Hubert Delattre investigate the murder of the president of Montauban s rugby club, who is murdered in the Place Nationale during the 400th anniversary celebrations of Les 400 Coups. Place Nationale invested for the filming of the TV movie "Meurtre à Montauban", directed by Muriel Aubin. France, Montauban, October 24, 2023. Photo by Patricia Huchot-Boissier/ABACAPRESS.COM