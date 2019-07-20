Omul, care nu a fost identificat, a început să fugă pe pista de decolare în timp ce aeronava tocmai pornea și a fost văzut de pilot în timp ce se învârtea în jurul avionului și a oprit motorul.
În acel moment bărbatul a reușit să se urce pe aripa avionului și a încercat sa intre în cabina pilotului, scrie CNN citând un comunicat al companiei Azman Air cea care opera zborul.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Guys this is an emmergency o. For 30 minutes we have been stuck at the runway at MMIA by an unidentified man who ran to the aircraft with a bag. Security has not showed up and everyone is panicking. I have so many questions to ask but right now I can’t even breathe. Pls share this to all relevant authorities. Dear Nigeria!!!!! Update: He has finally been apprehended and we’ve all disembarked from the flight. FAAN authorities showed up 23minutes into the scene but were scared to approach him. Security eventually shows up after 37mins. ______ How it happened!! So our flight was taxing on the runway and about taking off when this man shows up running towards the moving aircraft from the bush. The pilot and a few passengers spotted him running towards the aircraft and the pilot immediately slowed down and quickly put off the engine. The guy approaches the plane with gloves and starts walking around and under the aircraft holding a bag which he dropped inside the engine. Thanks to the Pilot of the Azman Airline for quickly observing and taking swift action.. I still have a million and one questions to ask cos anything could have gone wrong! Nigeria will work perfectly someday. This I know. ??????
Incidentul s-a petrecut vineri dimineață pe aeroportul internațional Murtala Muhammed din Lagos, iar pe rețelele de socializare au apărut imagini cu bărbatul care se plimbă pe aripa avionului sau intră în zona elicelor.
Bărbatul a fost arestat de autorități și s-a deschis și o anchetă pentru a se stabili cum a fost posibilă pătrunderea lui pe pista aeroportului.
Incidentul nu a întârziat zborul care se îndrepta spre Port Harcourt, în Delta Nigeriei din Nigeria, totuși, pasagerii și membrii echipajului au fost debarcați pentru o nouă rundă de controale de securitate, a spus compania aeriană.