BETHLEHEM, March 22, 2020 Photo taken on March 22, 2020 shows a makeshift hospital for serious cases of COVID-19, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Palestinian authorities on Sunday declared a 14-day lockdown on the West Bank as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Palestine announced that the coronavirus cases in Palestinian territories have reached 59, including 17 recoveries. (Photo by Luay SababaXinhua) (Credit Image: © Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)