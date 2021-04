epa09089855 A man looks over the Thames on London Bridge in London, Britain, 22 March 2021. Lockdown restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic has cost the UK economy a whopping 270bn euros, according to data from the Centre of Economics and Business Research (CEBR). London has been mostly severely hit, losing over 55bn euros. March 23 marks one years since lockdown restrictions began across Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN