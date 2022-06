epa09998838 A woman stands behind quarantine fence during the protest, amid new round of COVID-19 lockdowns, in Shanghai, China, 06 June 2022. Since 01 June, Shanghai lockdown was lifted as the city is still battling new sporadic community COVID-19 cases. Mandatory emergency PCR testing have been administrated in all medium and high-risk neighboring compounds. People in high and medium risk areas must have daily PCR testing for two weeks. If all residents remain negative for COVID-19, they will be marked as low risk area. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI