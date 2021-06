epa09246640 Chinese police check documents of a man on Tiananmen Square, on the day of the 32nd anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, in Beijing, China, 04 June 2021. Between 15 April and 04 June 1989, students, intellectuals, and activists engaged in a series of demonstrations against the Chinese Communist Party that ended with a violent military crackdown, with many civilians' deaths and injuries. Since then, no official death toll has been released by Chinese officials. However, rights groups estimate hundreds, if not thousands, were killed, with many others jailed in a subsequent purge. The Tiananmen Square protest remains one of the most widely censored topics in China. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY