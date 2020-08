June 6, 2020, Denver, Colorado, USA: Day 10 of George Floyd Protest in Denver an enormous group of people swarmed the capital in Denver. The peaceful relentlous crowd marched through the streets of Denver passionatley protesting the deaths the death of African Americans at the hands of the police. Demonstators shared personal stories of racism and how the hope for the future lies in the hands of the people being united not divided. (Credit Image: © Tyler Tomasello/ZUMA Wire)