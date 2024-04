FILED - 07 December 2022, Hessen, Frankfurt_Main: Heinrich XIII (C), who goes under the title Prince Reuss of Greiz, is led by police officers to a police vehicle after arresting him while searching a house as part of a raid aginst so-called "Reich citizens". Nine alleged members of a far-right extremist group accused of plotting to overthrow the German government will go on trial in Stuttgart beginning on April 29, the court announced on Wednesday. Photo: Boris Roessler/dpa