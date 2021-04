epa09126287 A handout picture made available by the Iranian presidential office shows a technician works inside the Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant during a video conference with president Hassan Rouhani the occasion of Iran Nuclear Technology Day, in Tehran, Iran, 10 April 2021. According to Isna news agency, Rouhani said that 'US and west owe us about nuclear deal and they must make it up', referring to the sanctions against the country over Iran's disputed nuclear programm. EPA-EFE/IRAN PRESIDENT OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES