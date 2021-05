epa09170299 A medical worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) attends to Aslan Unver (66), a COVID-19 patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Dr. Feriha Oz Emergency Hospital, in Istanbul, Turkey, 30 April 2021. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a total lockdown between 30 April to 17 May due to increased Covid-19 cases. The lockdown coincides with the festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. The toll from coronavirus-related deaths has risen in Turkey to 39,737 people in total as of 30 April 2021, with the country reporting 4,788,700 confirmed cases. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA