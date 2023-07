Tourists walk in front of a mural of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at the East Side Gallery, a part of the former Berlin Wall, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital.,Image: 717931757, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Pictured: Mikhail Gorbachev