epa08505672 Soldiers from China's People's Liberation Army march during the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in WWII, in the the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 24 June 2020. The Victory Day parade normally is held on May 9, the nation's most important secular holiday, but this year it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/PAVEL GOLOVKIN / POOL