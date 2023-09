Hundreds of demonstrators during the LGTBI 2023 demonstration, under the slogan 'Lluitem juntes', on July 1, 2023, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. The demonstration has been called by the platform La Crida LGTBI to ask not to stop the rights of the collective and ''start working to face the hate speeches of the extreme right''. The protest runs from the Plaza de la Universitat to the Plaza de Sant Jaume, where a manifesto in defense of sexual and gender liberation is read. Photo by Kike Rincon/Europa Press/ABACAPRESS.COM