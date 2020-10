VIDEO | Proteste cu împușcături în Nigeria. Un tânăr a fost ucis, iar trei polițiști au fost internați la terapie intensivă

epa05604545 Artisanal fishermen clash with the Police in Iquique, 1,760 km northern Santiago de Chile, Chile, 26 October 2016. Roadblocks and streets disturbed the tranquility in the regions of Arica, Tarapaca, Coquimbo, Valparaíso, Bío Bío and Los Lagos, from north to south of the country to demand the annulment of the Fisheries Act. EPA/ALEX DIAZ