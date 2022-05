Un tren a deraiat în Austria. O persoană a murit și câteva zeci au fost rănite

epa00800576 Austrian police secure the entrance area of the Nordbahn train in Vienna's Leopoldstadt early Thursday, 24 August 2006. The alleged kidnapper of Natascha Kampusch committed suicide here, throwing himself in front of a train. Natascha Kampusch disappeared in 1998 at age ten and told police yesterday, 23 August 2006, she had managed to escape her kidnapper after being held for eight years in a sealed garage. EPA/GUENTER R. ARTINGER