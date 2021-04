A child is vaccinated in Barcelona, Anzoategui State, Venezuela, on March 16, 2021. In Venezuela there are people who had malaria up to 20 times. The proliferation, with epicentre in the southern mining region, is a paradox in a country which became the first to eradicate the illness caused by the Plasmodium parasite in 1961.,Image: 607334857, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY MARGIONI BERMUDEZ, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia