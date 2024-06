Story from Jam Press (Tommys Beach) Pictured: The Tommy silhouettes made on the beach for the 80th D-Day anniversary. Eighty Tommy silhouettes made on beach ahead of 80th D-Day anniversary…before they are washed away Eighty Tommy silhouettes were made on a beach ahead of the 80th D-Day anniversary…before they were washed away. The art was created by Royal British Legion Industries to mark eight decades since the WW2 landings on 6 June. Staff used stencils of a Brit soldier and then placed wet sand on top of the dry on the beach. It happened at Stone Bay, Broadstairs, Kent, as reported by NeedToKnow. The waves intentionally washed the silhouettes away eventually. Marcus Jones, from the RBLI, said it was a “poignant moment” as the soldiers were “gone but not forgotten.” Veterans watched on at the beach as they were unveiled yesterday (22 May). ENDS,Image: 875697843, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no