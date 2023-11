(L-R) Russia's political activists and members of Pussy Riot band Maria Alyokhina, Lucy Shtein, Olga Borisova and Diana Burkot pose for a photo at Pussy Riot's first ever museum exhibition at Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebaek, outside Copenhagen, on September 13, 2023. Rooted in punk, humour, poetry and pure rage, the feminist-activist art collective Pussy Riot, formed in Moscow 2011, are famous for their spontaneous and courageos actions challenging the Russian regime / Profimedia Images