epa09991213 People walk in the main tourist and shopping area, Nanjing street, after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, in Shanghai, China, 02 June 2022. The Shanghai Government lifted most COVID-19 restrictions on 01 June. The majority of Shanghai's 25-million-strong population was able to leave their compounds freely without using any passes, except those living in medium and high-risk areas. There are still 190,000 people under lockdown, as well as 450,000 in control zones. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI