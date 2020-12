epa08813564 Women, wearing protective face masks, walk in Nagykanizsa, Hungary, 11 November 2020. The Hungarian government extended the curfew to be in force between 8pm and 5am, and restrict opening hours of shops and other businesses starting at midnight on 10 November. The measures will be imposed for 30 days, and will be reassessed afterwards. All gatherings will be prohibited and restaurants will be closed except for home deliveries. Shops and services such as hair salons will have to close at 7pm, and hotels will only be allowed to receive business travellers but no tourists. No more than ten people will be allowed to gather at private events or family gatherings, and sporting events will be held behind closed doors. Universities and secondary schools above the eighth grade will return to digital education while facilities for children under the age of 14 will remain open. Hospital employees, school and kindergarten teachers and nursery employees will be tested weekly. EPA-EFE/GYORGY VARGA HUNGARY OUT