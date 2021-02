epa08955843 A nurse prepares a dose of vaccine against covid-19 during the immunization process of older adults at long-term care institute for elderly people of Sao Paulo, Brazil, 21 January 2021. Brazil began the vaccination this week throughout its territory with only 6 million doses of Coronavac, which received the go-ahead from the regulatory agency on 17 January, as well as the formula developed by the AstraZeneca laboratory and the University of Oxford. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA