epa09611166 A Muslim medical woman takes samples of Israelis at the 'Check and go' station for mass testing for COVID-19 infections in east Jerusalem, 29 November 2021. The Israeli government approved on 28 November a ban on arriving foreigners for 14 days due to concerns over the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI