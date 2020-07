VIDEO | O statuie a lui Cristofor Columb a fost distrusă în Baltimore

June 24, 2020, New Haven, CT, USA: A statue of Christopher Columbus rests on a flatbed truck after being removed from Wooster Square Park in New Haven, Connecticut. In the foreground is the base and plaque that had supported the statue. It was first erected in 1892, and later recast in bronze in 1955. Prior to the statue’s removal, protesters for and against the statue's removal demonstrated, and some altercations broke out. The statue will remain in the custody of the City. Plans are for it to eventually move to the Knights of Columbus Museum, also in New Haven. (Credit Image: © Stan Godlewski/ZUMA Wire)