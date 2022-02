FILED - 22 October 2021, Belgium, Brussels: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends the European Union summit at The European Council. Hungarian President Janos Ader has set 03 April 2022 as the date for the country's next parliamentary elections, at which Prime Minister Viktor Orban will face an opposition coalition that is determined to pose a united challenge to his rule. Photo: Mario Salerno/European Council/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full