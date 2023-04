Rioters attacked police with petrol bombs at the Saoradh parade in the Creggan area of Derry/Londonderry to mark the 107th aanniversary of the Easter Rising in Dublin. Saoradh is regarded as the political wing of the New IRA. The attack happened as police filmed a masked colour party marching to a republican plot for their annual commemoration. President Biden is due to arrive in Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening.