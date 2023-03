epa10534220 French riot police clash with protesters during a demonstration against the government pension reform at Vauban square in Paris, France, 20 March 2023. Protests continued in France after the French prime minister announced on 16 March 2023 the use of Article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the French Constitution to have the text on the controversial pension reform law be definitively adopted without a vote in the National Assembly (lower house of parliament). The bill would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 by 2030. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON