epa09815012 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a videoconference meeting with Government members at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 10 March 2022. The meeting focuses on minimising the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / KREMLIN / SPUTNIK / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT