epa02869555 Former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev reacts during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, 17 August 2011, ahead of the 20th anniversary of 19 August 1991, hardline coup and began the collapse of the Soviet Union. Reports state that Mikhail Gorbachev, father of democratic reforms in totalitarian Soviet Union, appealed for the start of democratization of Putin's United Russia party and appealed for free and fair elections. EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV