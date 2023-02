(L-R) Digna van Boetzelaer of Netherlands, Andy Kraag of Netherlands, David McLean of Australia, Asha Hoe Soo Lian of Malaysia, Eric van der Sypt of Belgium, and Oleksandr Bank of Ukraine prior to a presentation of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of results in the ongoing investigation into those involved in the downing of flight MH17, in the Hague, Netherlands, 08 February 2023. The team is investigating into the crew of the missile installation and those responsible for the delivery of the weapon system that brought down the aircraft over Ukraine's Donetsk region on 17 July 2014, killing all 298 people on board. EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL