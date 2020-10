epa08784958 Keyia Canty waits for her sister to vote during Ohio's early voting period at the Summit County Board of Elections in Akron, Ohio, USA, 29 October 2020. Americans are voting to choose between re-electing Donald J. Trump or electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL