A woman leaves a Zara shop in Jerusalem on October 24, 2022. Spanish fashion giant Zara is facing boycott calls in Israel after the company's local franchise head hosted extreme-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir for a campaign event. Recent opinion polls suggest Ben-Gvir has been gaining strength ahead of the November 1 election, which could see his nationalist alliance emerge as the third-largest bloc in parliament / Profimedia Images