epa09860284 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks via a video link to the Norwegian parliament in Oslo, Norway, 30 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA-EFE/HEIKO JUNGE / POOL NORWAY OUT