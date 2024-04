File photo - Handout photo of the Taurus KEPD 350, a Swedish-German air-launched cruise missile, manufactured by Taurus Systems and used by Germany, Spain, and South Korea. A Russian military expert has warned that the German-Swedish Taurus KEPD 350 air-to-ground long-range cruise missile can threaten leading Russian Air Defense (AD) systems and could be fired from existing Ukrainian Su-27 and Su-24 fighters. More heavier and longer in range than the Storm Shadow and its French analog, the SCALP-EG, the Taurus could seriously threaten and damage Russian supply lines and command centers in the rear. Ukraine has urged Germany to deliver its Taurus cruise missiles, with several Ukrainian officials stressing the importance of the missiles in the fight against Russia. - The German Defense Ministry has announced that it is investigating possible wiretapping of confidential discussions between high-ranking officers of its air force on the war in Ukraine, which were broadcast on social networks on Friday, and first posted online by the editor-in-chief of the Russian state channel RT Margarita Simonyan. Profimedia Images