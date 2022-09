(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 24, 2022 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on screen as he addresses the UN Security Council Meeting on the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine on August 24, 2022 at UN headquarters in New York. UN member states voted on September 16, 2022 to make an exception to allow Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to address next week's General Assembly by video, despite Russian opposition. Of the 193 member states, 101 voted in favor of allowing Zelensky to "present a pre-recorded statement" instead of in-person as usually required.,Image: 723342459, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no