Ziua decisivă pentru Planul UE de relansare economică de 750 de miliarde de euro. De ce se opun ţările nordice şi ce poate obţine România

epa08553238 German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) gestures as she speaks with France's President Emmanuel Macron (2-L), Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin (3-L) and Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (R) at the start of the second day of an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, 18 July 2020. European Union nations leaders meet face-to-face for the first time since February to discuss plans responding to coronavirus crisis and new long-term EU budget at the special European Council on 17 and 18 July.