Lista sportivilor care au primit wild card. Usue Arconada; 2017 USTA Girls’ 18s finalist Kelly Chen; 2017 NCAA doubles champion Francesca Di Lorenzo; former World No.87 Victoria Duval; 17-year-old American Ashley Lahey; 2017 Wimbledon girls’ finalist Ann Li; 2017 Wimbledon girls’ champion and junior World No.1 Claire Liu; 15-year-old 2017 French Open girls’ champion Whitney Osuigwe; and 20-year-old American Katerina Stewart.