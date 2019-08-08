De
Actrița din „Fifth Element” a postat pe Instagram o imagine cu ea cu burtica de gravidă și un mesaj.
„Am rămas gravidă din nou. După ce am aflat că am rămas însărcinată acum 13 săptămâni, am avut sentimente care au oscilat între bucurie completă şi groază totală.
Din cauza vârstei şi a pierderii ultimei sarcini nu am vrut să mă atașez prea repede de acest potențial copil”, a mărturisit Milla Jovovich.
Vedeta le-a mai spus fanilor să îi ureze noroc și le-a trimis toată dragostea ei. Milla s-a căsătorit în anul 2009 cu scriitorul şi regizorul Paul W. S. Anderson. Cei doi mai au împreună două fiice, Ever și Dashiel.
Knocked up again.? After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didnt want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly. That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness were in the clear AND we found out that weve been blessed with another girl!??? Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and Ill keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo m❤️
