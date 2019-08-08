De Andreea Radu,

Actrița din „Fifth Element” a postat pe Instagram o imagine cu ea cu burtica de gravidă și un mesaj.

„Am rămas gravidă din nou. După ce am aflat că am rămas însărcinată acum 13 săptămâni, am avut sentimente care au oscilat între bucurie completă şi groază totală.

Din cauza vârstei şi a pierderii ultimei sarcini nu am vrut să mă atașez prea repede de acest potențial copil”, a mărturisit Milla Jovovich.

Vedeta le-a mai spus fanilor să îi ureze noroc și le-a trimis toată dragostea ei. Milla s-a căsătorit în anul 2009 cu scriitorul şi regizorul Paul W. S. Anderson. Cei doi mai au împreună două fiice, Ever și Dashiel.

