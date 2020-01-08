De
Pe contul ei de Instagram, Emily Ratajkowski a publicat o fotografie de pe vremea când avea doar 14 ani. Ceea ce atrage imediat atențâia în imaginea respectivă este frumusețea naturală a celebrului model.
I used to like showing people this photo of me at 14 to prove that my body is natural. Now Im a little sad it exists at all. I was just a kid in this picture and I wish the world had encouraged my 14-year-old self to be more than just my body. All of that said, I do still feel like Ive been empowered through my body and my sexuality via modeling and platforms like Instagram. Luckily I have discovered the parts of me that are so much more important than “sexiness”, but if youre a 14-year-old girl reading this, dont worry about any of that for now. Read lots of books and know that what you see on Instagram is just a very small fraction of complete and beautifully complex human beings.
“Înainte îmi plăcea să arăt poza asta cu mine la 14 ani oamenilor ca să le dovedesc că sunt naturală. Acum sunt un pic tristă că există. Eram doar o copilă în poza asta și mi-ar fi plăcut ca oamenii să mă încurajeze la vremea respectiva să fiu mai mult decât un corp frumos. Dar simt că trupul meu mi-a dat încredere. Din fericire, mi-am descoperit și alte calități mai importante decât faptul de a fi sexy”, este o parte din mesajul publicat de Emily Ratajkowski în mediul online.
