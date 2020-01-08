View this post on Instagram

I used to like showing people this photo of me at 14 to prove that my body is natural. Now Im a little sad it exists at all. I was just a kid in this picture and I wish the world had encouraged my 14-year-old self to be more than just my body. All of that said, I do still feel like Ive been empowered through my body and my sexuality via modeling and platforms like Instagram. Luckily I have discovered the parts of me that are so much more important than “sexiness”, but if youre a 14-year-old girl reading this, dont worry about any of that for now. Read lots of books and know that what you see on Instagram is just a very small fraction of complete and beautifully complex human beings.