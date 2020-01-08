De Daria Maria Diaconu,

Pe contul ei de Instagram, Emily Ratajkowski a publicat o fotografie de pe vremea când avea doar 14 ani. Ceea ce atrage imediat atențâia în imaginea respectivă este frumusețea naturală a celebrului model.

“Înainte îmi plăcea să arăt poza asta cu mine la 14 ani oamenilor ca să le dovedesc că sunt naturală. Acum sunt un pic tristă că există. Eram doar o copilă în poza asta și mi-ar fi plăcut ca oamenii să mă încurajeze la vremea respectiva să fiu mai mult decât un corp frumos. Dar simt că trupul meu mi-a dat încredere. Din fericire, mi-am descoperit și alte calități mai importante decât faptul de a fi sexy”, este o parte din mesajul publicat de Emily Ratajkowski în mediul online.

FOTO: Hepta; Instagram

Citeşte şi:

Războaiele avocado-ului. Cât sânge curge în Mexic pentru un mic dejun sănătos în Europa

Interviu exclusiv cu Martin Campbell, regizorul a două „James Bond”: ”Mișcarea #meetoo e grozavă, și totuși mie îmi place ca James Bond să fie bărbat. Dar dacă m-ar plăti bine…”

Câți bani au intrat în conturile Primăriei București de la comercianții care vând la Târgul de Crăciun

Un fotbalist "s-a rătăcit" cu trenul în România. A făcut 3 zile până la destinație: "Râdem și acum despre asta"
GSP.RO

Un fotbalist "s-a rătăcit" cu trenul în România. A făcut 3 zile până la destinație: "Râdem și acum despre asta"
Horoscop 9 ianuarie 2020. Balanțele au nevoie de echilibru
HOROSCOP

Horoscop 9 ianuarie 2020. Balanțele au nevoie de echilibru

Urmărește cel mai nou VIDEO

Știri

VIDEO/ Amalia Enache face eforturi să arate bine: “Nu dau proba cântarului, acolo e proba oglinzii”