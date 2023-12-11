Ceremonia de decernare a Globurilor de Aur 2024 va avea loc la Los Angeles, pe 7 ianuarie. Cea de-a 81-a ediție a Globurilor de Aur va fi transmisă de reţeaua americană de televiziune CBS.
Globurile de Aur 2024. Lista completă a nominalizărilor
Cel mai bun film – dramă
- „Oppenheimer”
- „Killers of the Flower Moon”
- „Maestro”
- „Past Lives”
- „The Zone of Interest”
- „Anatomy of a Fall”
Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film de cinema – dramă:
- Lily Gladstone – „Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Carey Mulligan – „Maestro”
- Sandra Hüller – „Anatomy of a Fall”
- Annette Bening – „Nyad”
- Greta Lee – „Past Lives”
- Cailee Spaeny – „Priscilla”
Cel mai bun actor într-un film de cinema – dramă:
- Bradley Cooper – „Maestro”
- Cillian Murphy – „Oppenheimer”,
- Leonardo DiCaprio – „Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Colman Domingo – „Rustin”
- Andrew Scott – „All of Us Strangers”
- Barry Keoghan – „Saltburn”
Cel mai bun film – musical sau comedie
- „Barbie”
- „Poor Things”
- „American Fiction”
- „The Holdovers”
- „May December”
- „Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Cea mai bună actriță într-un film de cinema – musical sau comedie
- Fantasia Barrino – „The Color Purple”
- Jennifer Lawrence – „No Hard Feelings”
- Natalie Portman – „May December”
- Alma Pöysti – „Fallen Leaves”
- Margot Robbie – „Barbie”
- Emma Stone – „Poor Things”
Cel mai bun actor într-un film – musical sau comedie:
- Nicolas Cage – „Dream Scenario”
- Timothée Chalamet – „Wonka”
- Matt Damon – „Air”
- Paul Giamatti – „The Holdovers”
- Joaquin Phoenix – „Beau Is Afraid”
- Jeffrey Wright – „American Fiction”
Cel mai bun film de animație:
- „The Boy and the Heron”
- „Elemental”
- „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- „The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- „Suzume”
- „Wish”
Cel mai bun film de cinema – în altă limbă decât engleza
- „Anatomy of a Fall” – Franţa
- „Fallen Leaves” – Finlanda
- „Io Capitano” – Italia
- „Past Lives” – SUA
- „Society of the Snow” – Spania
- „The Zone of Interest” – Marea Britanie
Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol secundar într-un film de cinema
- Emily Blunt – „Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks – „The Color Purple”
- Jodie Foster – „Nyad”
- Julianne Moore – „May December”
- Rosamund Pike – „Saltburn”
- DaVine Joy Randolph – „The Holdovers”
Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar într-un film de cinema
- Willem Dafoe – „Poor Things”
- Robert DeNiro – „Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr. – „Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling – „Barbie”
- Charles Melton – „May December”
- Mark Ruffalo – „Poor Things”
Cel mai bun regizor – film
- Bradley Cooper – „Maestro”
- Greta Gerwig – „Barbie”
- Yorgos Lanthimos – „Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan – „Oppenheimer”
- Martin Scorsese – „Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Celine Song – „Past Lives”
Cel mai bun scenariu – film
- „Barbie” – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- „Poor Things” – Tony McNamara
- „Oppenheimer” – Christopher Nolan
- „Killers of the Flower Moon” – Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- „Past Lives” – Celine Song
- „Anatomy of a Fall” – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală – film
- Ludwig Göransson – „Oppenheimer”
- Jerskin Fendrix – „Poor Things”
- Robbie Robertson – „Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Mica Levi – „The Zone of Interest”
- Daniel Pemberton – „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- Joe Hisaishi – „The Boy and the Heron”
Cel mai bun cântec original – film
- „Addicted to romance” – „She Came to Me” Bruce Springsteen
- „Dance the night” – „Barbie” Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
- „Im Just Ken” – „Barbie”, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- „Peaches” – „The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
- „Road to Freedom” – „Rustin”, Lenny Kravitz
- „What Was I Made For?” – „Barbie”, Billie Eilish OConnell, Finneas OConnell
Realizări cinematografice și de box office
- „Barbie”
- „Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
- „John Wick: Chapter 4”
- „Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- „Oppenheimer”
- „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- „The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
- „Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”
Nominalizările pentru producţiile de televiziune
Cel mai bun serial de televiziune – dramă:
- „1923” (Paramount+)
- „The Crown” (Netflix)
- „The Diplomat” (Netflix)
- „The Last of Us” (HBO)
- „The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
- „Succession” (HBO)
Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial de televiziune – dramă
- Helen Mirren – „1923”
- Bella Ramsey – „The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell – „The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook – „Succession”
- Imelda Staunton – „The Crown”
- Emma Stone – „The Curse”
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de televiziune – dramă:
- Pedro Pascal – „The Last of Us” (HBO)
- Kieran Culkin – „Succession” (HBO)
- Jeremy Strong – „Succession” (HBO)
- Brian Cox – „Succession” (HBO)
- Gary Oldman – „Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
- Dominic West – „The Crown” (Netflix)
Cel mai bun serial de televiziune – musical sau comedie
- „The Bear” (FX)
- „Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- „Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- „Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
- „Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- „Barry” (HBO)
Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial de televiziune – musical sau comedie
- Ayo Edebiri – „The Bear” (Hulu)
- Natasha Lyonne – „Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Quinta Brunson – „Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Rachel Brosnahan – „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
- Selena Gomez – „Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Elle Fanning – „The Great” (Hulu)
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de televiziune – musical sau comedie
- Bill Hader – „Barry”
- Steve Martin – „Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short – „Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel – „Shrinking”
- Jason Sudeikis – „Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White – „The Bear”
Cel mai bun serial de televiziune în serie limitată, serial antologic sau film de televiziune
- „Beef” (Netflix)
- „Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
- „Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)
- „All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)
- „Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)
- „Fargo” (FX)
Cea mai bună actriță într-o serie limitată, un serial antologic sau un film pentru televiziune
- Riley Keough – „Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Brie Larson – „Lessons in Chemistry”
- Elizabeth Olsen – „Love and Death”
- Juno Temple – „Fargo”
- Rachel Weisz – „Dead Ringers”
- Ali Wong – „Beef”
Cel mai bun actor într-o serie limitată, un serial antologic sau un film pentru televiziune
- Matt Bomer – „Fellow Travelers”
- Sam Claflin – „Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Jon Hamm – „Fargo”
- Woody Harrelson – „White House Plumbers”
- David Oyelowo – „Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
- Steven Yeun – „Beef”
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar – serial de televiziune
- Elizabeth Debicki – „The Crown”
- Abby Elliott – „The Bear”
- Christina Ricci – „Yellowjackets”
- J. Smith-Cameron – „Succession”
- Meryl Streep – „Only Murders in the Building”
- Hannah Waddingham – „Ted Lasso”
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar – serial de televiziune
- Billy Crudup – „The Morning Show”
- Matthew Macfadyen – „Succession”
- James Marsden – „Jury Duty”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – „The Bear”
- Alan Ruck – „Succession”
- Alexander Skarsgård – „Succession”
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-un serial de televiziune/film de animație
- Harriet Sloane – „Lessons in Chemistry”
- Patti Yasutake – „Beef”
- Suki Waterhouse – „Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Chloe Bailey – „Swarm”
- Allison Williams – „Fellow Travelers”
- Carla Gugino – „Fall of the House of Usher”
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial de televiziune
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
- James Marsden – Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Alan Ruck – Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Cel mai bun comediant de stand-up de la televizor
- Ricky Gervais -„Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
- Trevor Noah – „Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
- Chris Rock – „Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
- Amy Schumer – „Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
- Sarah Silverman – „Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
- Wanda Sykes – „Wanda Sykes: Im an Entertainer”
demostene1 • 11.12.2023, 18:54
e 2023, se stie deja ca unde candideaza o femeie si un barbat o sa fie tot timpul femeia favorizata. la fel si unde e o competite intre un barbat negru si unul alb.
Tran • 11.12.2023, 18:26
Nu pot sa ma pronunt ca nu le-am vazut pe toate, din ce-am vazut nu e niciun film capodopera
