Ceremonia de decernare a Globurilor de Aur 2024 va avea loc la Los Angeles, pe 7 ianuarie. Cea de-a 81-a ediție a Globurilor de Aur va fi transmisă de reţeaua americană de televiziune CBS.

Globurile de Aur 2024. Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Cel mai bun film – dramă

  • „Oppenheimer”
  • „Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • „Maestro”
  • „Past Lives”
  • „The Zone of Interest”
  • „Anatomy of a Fall”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film de cinema – dramă:

  • Lily Gladstone – „Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Carey Mulligan – „Maestro”
  • Sandra Hüller – „Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Annette Bening – „Nyad”
  • Greta Lee – „Past Lives”
  • Cailee Spaeny – „Priscilla”

Cel mai bun actor într-un film de cinema – dramă:

  • Bradley Cooper – „Maestro”
  • Cillian Murphy – „Oppenheimer”,
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – „Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Colman Domingo – „Rustin”
  • Andrew Scott – „All of Us Strangers”
  • Barry Keoghan – „Saltburn”

Cel mai bun film – musical sau comedie

  • „Barbie”
  • „Poor Things”
  • „American Fiction”
  • „The Holdovers”
  • „May December”
  • „Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Cea mai bună actriță într-un film de cinema – musical sau comedie

  • Fantasia Barrino – „The Color Purple”
  • Jennifer Lawrence – „No Hard Feelings”
  • Natalie Portman – „May December”
  • Alma Pöysti – „Fallen Leaves”
  • Margot Robbie – „Barbie”
  • Emma Stone – „Poor Things”
Cel mai bun actor într-un film – musical sau comedie:

  • Nicolas Cage – „Dream Scenario”
  • Timothée Chalamet – „Wonka”
  • Matt Damon – „Air”
  • Paul Giamatti – „The Holdovers”
  • Joaquin Phoenix – „Beau Is Afraid”
  • Jeffrey Wright – „American Fiction”

Cel mai bun film de animație:

  • „The Boy and the Heron”
  • „Elemental”
  • „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • „The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
  • „Suzume”
  • „Wish”

Cel mai bun film de cinema – în altă limbă decât engleza

  • „Anatomy of a Fall” – Franţa
  • „Fallen Leaves” – Finlanda
  • „Io Capitano” – Italia
  • „Past Lives” – SUA
  • „Society of the Snow” – Spania
  • „The Zone of Interest” – Marea Britanie

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol secundar într-un film de cinema

  • Emily Blunt – „Oppenheimer”
  • Danielle Brooks – „The Color Purple”
  • Jodie Foster – „Nyad”
  • Julianne Moore – „May December”
  • Rosamund Pike – „Saltburn”
  • DaVine Joy Randolph – „The Holdovers”

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar într-un film de cinema

  • Willem Dafoe – „Poor Things”
  • Robert DeNiro – „Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Robert Downey Jr. – „Oppenheimer”
  • Ryan Gosling – „Barbie”
  • Charles Melton – „May December”
  • Mark Ruffalo – „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun regizor – film

  • Bradley Cooper – „Maestro”
  • Greta Gerwig – „Barbie”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – „Poor Things”
  • Christopher Nolan – „Oppenheimer”
  • Martin Scorsese – „Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Celine Song – „Past Lives”
Cel mai bun scenariu – film

  • „Barbie” – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
  • „Poor Things” – Tony McNamara
  • „Oppenheimer” – Christopher Nolan
  • „Killers of the Flower Moon” – Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
  • „Past Lives” – Celine Song
  • „Anatomy of a Fall” – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală – film

  • Ludwig Göransson – „Oppenheimer”
  • Jerskin Fendrix – „Poor Things”
  • Robbie Robertson – „Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Mica Levi – „The Zone of Interest”
  • Daniel Pemberton – „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • Joe Hisaishi – „The Boy and the Heron”

Cel mai bun cântec original – film

  • „Addicted to romance” – „She Came to Me” Bruce Springsteen
  • „Dance the night” – „Barbie” Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
  • „Im Just Ken” – „Barbie”, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
  • „Peaches” – „The Super Mario Bros. Movie”, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
  • „Road to Freedom” – „Rustin”, Lenny Kravitz
  • „What Was I Made For?” – „Barbie”, Billie Eilish OConnell, Finneas OConnell

Realizări cinematografice și de box office

  • „Barbie”
  • „Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
  • „John Wick: Chapter 4”
  • „Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • „Oppenheimer”
  • „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • „The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
  • „Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”
Nominalizările pentru producţiile de televiziune

Cel mai bun serial de televiziune – dramă:

  • „1923” (Paramount+)
  • „The Crown” (Netflix)
  • „The Diplomat” (Netflix)
  • „The Last of Us” (HBO)
  • „The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
  • „Succession” (HBO)

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial de televiziune – dramă

  • Helen Mirren – „1923”
  • Bella Ramsey – „The Last of Us”
  • Keri Russell – „The Diplomat”
  • Sarah Snook – „Succession”
  • Imelda Staunton – „The Crown”
  • Emma Stone – „The Curse”

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de televiziune – dramă:

  • Pedro Pascal – „The Last of Us” (HBO)
  • Kieran Culkin – „Succession” (HBO)
  • Jeremy Strong – „Succession” (HBO)
  • Brian Cox – „Succession” (HBO)
  • Gary Oldman – „Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
  • Dominic West – „The Crown” (Netflix)

Cel mai bun serial de televiziune – musical sau comedie

  • „The Bear” (FX)
  • „Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
  • „Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • „Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
  • „Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • „Barry” (HBO)

Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial de televiziune – musical sau comedie

  • Ayo Edebiri – „The Bear” (Hulu)
  • Natasha Lyonne – „Poker Face” (Peacock)
  • Quinta Brunson – „Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
  • Rachel Brosnahan – „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Selena Gomez – „Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
  • Elle Fanning – „The Great” (Hulu)

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de televiziune – musical sau comedie

  • Bill Hader – „Barry”
  • Steve Martin – „Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short – „Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Segel – „Shrinking”
  • Jason Sudeikis – „Ted Lasso”
  • Jeremy Allen White – „The Bear”

Cel mai bun serial de televiziune în serie limitată, serial antologic sau film de televiziune

  • „Beef” (Netflix)
  • „Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)
  • „Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • „All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)
  • „Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)
  • „Fargo” (FX)

Cea mai bună actriță într-o serie limitată, un serial antologic sau un film pentru televiziune

  • Riley Keough – „Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Brie Larson – „Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Elizabeth Olsen – „Love and Death”
  • Juno Temple – „Fargo”
  • Rachel Weisz – „Dead Ringers”
  • Ali Wong – „Beef”

Cel mai bun actor într-o serie limitată, un serial antologic sau un film pentru televiziune

  • Matt Bomer – „Fellow Travelers”
  • Sam Claflin – „Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Jon Hamm – „Fargo”
  • Woody Harrelson – „White House Plumbers”
  • David Oyelowo – „Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
  • Steven Yeun – „Beef”

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar – serial de televiziune

  • Elizabeth Debicki – „The Crown”
  • Abby Elliott – „The Bear”
  • Christina Ricci – „Yellowjackets”
  • J. Smith-Cameron – „Succession”
  • Meryl Streep – „Only Murders in the Building”
  • Hannah Waddingham – „Ted Lasso”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar – serial de televiziune

  • Billy Crudup – „The Morning Show”
  • Matthew Macfadyen – „Succession”
  • James Marsden – „Jury Duty”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – „The Bear”
  • Alan Ruck – „Succession”
  • Alexander Skarsgård – „Succession”

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-un serial de televiziune/film de animație

  • Harriet Sloane – „Lessons in Chemistry”
  • Patti Yasutake – „Beef”
  • Suki Waterhouse – „Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Chloe Bailey – „Swarm”
  • Allison Williams – „Fellow Travelers”
  • Carla Gugino – „Fall of the House of Usher”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial de televiziune

  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
  • Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
  • James Marsden – Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
  • Alan Ruck – Succession
  • Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Cel mai bun comediant de stand-up de la televizor

  • Ricky Gervais -„Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
  • Trevor Noah – „Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
  • Chris Rock – „Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
  • Amy Schumer – „Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
  • Sarah Silverman – „Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
  • Wanda Sykes – „Wanda Sykes: Im an Entertainer”

