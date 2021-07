epa09371936 (FILE) - Joey Jordison of the US band Slipknot performs at the Rock on the Range Festival in Columbus, Ohio, USA, 16 May 2009 (reissued 27 July 2021). According to an announcement by his family on 27 July 2021, Slipknot co-founder Joey Jordison, 46, has died. EPA-EFE/STEVE C. MITCHELL