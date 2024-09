HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - SEPTEMBER 04: Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple' Season 1 held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 4, 2024 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: nicole kidman,meghann fahy,Image: 905023018, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ITA, Model Release: no, Pictured: nicole kidman,meghann fahy