Love this. Rod Stewart has spent 26years making a railway set. On tour, the band worked on it, hiring a separate room just for their workshop. Hobbies are so important. Find your flow. Keep creating. . . . #seekinspirecreate #wearerhemakers #waketomake #rodstewart #hobbiesareimportant #hobbiest #modeltrains #trains #hannahbass #busyfingers