Cântăreața a câștigat trofeele pentru cea mai bună melodie R&B, cea mai bună înregistrare dance/ electronic, cel mai bun album dance/ electronic și cea mai bună performanță R&B tradițională.

„Încerc să nu devin prea emoţionată. Încerc doar să mă bucur de această seară. Vreau să-i mulţumesc lui Dumnezeu pentru că mă protejează. Îţi mulţumesc, Dumnezeu!”, a spus pe scenă artista. Ea le-a mulţumit membrilor familiei sale şi a transmis un mesaj comunităţii LGBTQ: „Vă mulţumesc pentru dragostea voastră şi pentru faptul că aţi reinventat acest gen muzical”.

Actriţa Viola Davis a atins statutul rar de EGOT, artist care are în palmares cele patru premii principale din industrie,, după ce a câştigat, duminică seară, la Los Angeles, un Grammy pentru cartea audio „Finding Me”. Ea a devenit a 18-a persoană care deţine trofeele Emmy, Grammy, Oscar şi Tony.

Cântăreţul britanic Harry Styles a câştigat trofeul la categoria „albumul anului”, o surpriză în faţa favoritelor Beyoncé şi Adele.

Lista câștigătorilor:

  • Record of the Year: „About Damn Time”, Lizzo
  • Album Of The Year: „Harry’s House”, Harry Styles
  • Song of the Year: „Just Like That”, Bonnie Raitt
  • Best New Artist: Samara Joy
  • Best Pop Solo Performance: „Easy On Me”, Adele
  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: „Unholy”, Sam Smith & Kim Petras
  • Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: „Higher”, Michael Bublé
  • Best Pop Vocal Album: „Harrys House”, Harry Styles
  • Best Dance/Electronic Recording: „Break My Soul”, Beyoncé
  • Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: „Renaissance”, Beyoncé
  • Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: „Empire Central”, Snarky Puppy
  • Best Rock Performance: „Broken Horses”, Brandi Carlile
  • Best Metal Performance: „Degradation Rules”, Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
  • Best Rock Album: „Patient Number 9”, Ozzy Osbourne
  • Best Rock Song: „Broken Horses”, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, compozitori (Brandi Carlile)
  • Best Alternative Music Performance: „Chaise Longue”, Wet Leg
  • Best Alternative Music Album: „Wet Leg”, Wet Leg
  • Best R&B Performance: „Hrs & Hrs”, Muni Long
  • Best Traditional R&B Performance: „Plastic Off the Sofa”, Beyoncé
  • Best Progressive R&B Album: „Gemini Rights”, Steve Lacy
  • Best R&B Song: „Cuff It”, Beyoncé
  • Best R&B Album: „Black Radio III”, Robert Glasper
  • Best Rap Performance: „The Heart Part 5”, Kendrick Lamar
  • Best Melodic Rap Performance: „Wait for U”, Future Featuring Drake & Tems
  • Best Rap Album: „Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”, Kendrick Lamar
  • Best Rap Song: „The Heart Part 5”, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, compozitori (Kendrick Lamar)
  • Best Country Solo Performance: „Live Forever”, Willie Nelson
  • Best Country Album: „A Beautiful Time”, Willie Nelson
  • Best Country Song: „‘Til You Cant”, Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, compozitori (Cody Johnson)
  • Best Latin Jazz Album: „Fandango At The Wall In New York”
  • Best Gospel Album: „Kingdom Book One Deluxe”, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
  • Best Roots Gospel Album: „The Urban Hymnal”, Tennessee State University Marching Band
  • Best Latin Pop Album: „Pasieros”, Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
  • Best Música Urbana Album: „Un Verano Sin Ti”, Bad Bunny
  • Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: „Motomami”, Rosalía
  • Best Tropical Latin Album: „Palla Voy”, Marc Anthony
  • Best Americana Performance: „Made Up Mind”, Bonnie Raitt
  • Best Americana Album: „In These Silent Days”, Brandi Carlile
  • Best American Roots Song: „Just Like That”, Bonnie Raitt
  • Best Traditional Blues Album: „Get On Board”, Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
  • Best Contemporary Blues Album: „Brother Johnny”, Edgar Winter
  • Best Folk Album: „Revealer”, Madison Cunningham
  • Best Reggae Album: „The Kalling”, Kabaka Pyramid
  • Best Global Music Performance: „Bayethe”, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
  • Best Global Music Album: „Sakura”, Masa Takumi
  • Best Childrens Music Album: „The Movement”, Alphabet Rockers
  • Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: „Finding Me”, Viola Davis
  • Best Comedy Album: „The Closer”, Dave Chappelle
  • Best Musical Theater Album: „Into The Woods”(2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
  • Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: „Encanto”
  • Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television): „Encanto”, compozitor Germaine Franco
  • Best Song Written For Visual Media: „We Dont Talk About Bruno” (pentru „Encanto”)
  • Best Instrumental Composition: „Refuge”, Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)
  • Best Album Notes: „Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition), Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
  • Best Historical Album: „Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
  • Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Tobias Jesso Jr. 
  • Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: „Harrys House” 
  • Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff
  • Best Remixed Recording: „About Damn Time” (Purple Disco Machine Remix) – Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)
  • Best Immersive Audio Album: „Divine Tides”
  • Best Engineered Album, Classical: Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra
  • Producer Of The Year, Classical: Judith Sherman
  • Best Orchestral Performance: Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie – Coleman
  • Best Opera Recording: „Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones”, dirijor Yannick Nézet-Séguin
  • Best Choral Performance: Donald Nally, dirijor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)
  • Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Shaw: Evergreen, Attacca Quartet
  • Best Classical Instrumental Solo: „Letters for the Future, Time For Three”; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
  • Best Classical Compendium: „An Adoption Story”, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
  • Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Puts: Contact – Kevin Puts, compozitor (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)
  • Best Music Video: „All Too Well: The Short Film” – Taylor Swift
  • Best Music Film: Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story, (Various Artists), Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers

Foto: Profimedia

