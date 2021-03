epa08712571 British artist Sacha Jafri engrosses to put final touches for his project of the largest painting in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 01 October 2020. British artist Sacha Jafri, creates his charity artwork 'The journey of humanity' with painting collected from children from about 140 countries around the world. The charity project aims to raise about 30 million US dollars to save lives of 10 million children around the world. The giant artwork is over of 1800 square meters and is divided to 70 smaller sections which will be unveiled in December 2020 and then sold at the charity auction in February 2021. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER