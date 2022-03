epa09782002 Romanian civil rights activists hold a banner to protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, outside the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, Romania, 24 February 2022. The banner depicts the date Hitler ordered to German troops the invasion of Poland, on 01 September 1939, as equal with the date Vladimir Putin ordered Ukraine's military operation. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT